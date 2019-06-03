Missing Southwest Washington couple found at Canadian border crossing

Amber, Blue and Silver Alerts: What you need to know AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK AMBER, Blue and Silver Alerts are used by local law enforcement to notify the public that someone has gone missing. Here’s what you need to know about what each color code means.

A missing elderly couple from Southwest Washington have been found safe after almost two days while trying to cross the Canadian border in Whatcom County.

Crystil and Wesley Cherry left their home in Vancouver, Wash., around 10 p.m. on June 1. Crystil Cherry, 72, and Wesley Cherry, 81, were both in need of medical attention, according to an alert sent out from the Vancouver Police Department.

The pair were stopped Monday morning at the Peace Arch border crossing in Whatcom County while they were trying to cross into British Columbia, according to Whatcom County Undersheriff Doug Chadwick.

Chadwick said the alert for the Cherrys had been canceled.

The Cherrys were receiving medical attention at the border, but were otherwise found safe, said Kim Kapp, public information coordinator with the Vancouver Police Department. Kapp said the person who reported the Cherrys missing was on their way to pick them up.

More details were not available.