A dead cat was found Tuesday morning in Olympia; police say its death is suspicious
A dead cat was found Tuesday morning in Olympia and police say its death is suspicious.
It wasn’t immediately known if the cat’s death was another in a string of serial cat mutilations that were reported in Thurston County last summer, but both Animal Services and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office have been notified, Lt. Paul Lower said.
A total of 13 cat mutilations were reported at the time.
Lower said a veterinarian will try to determine whether the cat’s death was caused by an animal bite, or whether it was caused by a saw or knife. He said the cat that was found Tuesday was missing half of its body.
Only the cat’s hindquarters were found, he said.
About 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, a neighbor in the 3200 block of Hawthorne Place Southeast found the half-cat on a strip of grass, between the sidewalk and the street, Lower said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.
