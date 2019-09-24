Drunk driving isn’t like tag — once you’re home, you’re NOT free

Washington state arrests for driving under the influence The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs collect crime statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. The most recent numbers available are from 2017.

A Tri-Cities man apparently thought drunk driving works like tag — once you’re home, you’re free.

That’s what Daniel James, 45, yelled at the Benton County deputy who pulled him over on Monday night, said the sheriff’s office.

James turned into his driveway near Finley and Perkins roads at 10:05 p.m., got out of his car and was shouting as he came at the deputy.

The deputy noticed the smell of alcohol. When he told James that he wasn’t free to leave, James tried heading for the house, said the sheriff’s office.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Instead, James was arrested and booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of DUI, driving while license suspended and obstructing an officer.