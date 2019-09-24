Washington state

Drunk driving isn’t like tag — once you’re home, you’re NOT free

Kennewick, WA

A Tri-Cities man apparently thought drunk driving works like tag — once you’re home, you’re free.

That’s what Daniel James, 45, yelled at the Benton County deputy who pulled him over on Monday night, said the sheriff’s office.

James turned into his driveway near Finley and Perkins roads at 10:05 p.m., got out of his car and was shouting as he came at the deputy.

The deputy noticed the smell of alcohol. When he told James that he wasn’t free to leave, James tried heading for the house, said the sheriff’s office.

Instead, James was arrested and booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of DUI, driving while license suspended and obstructing an officer.

