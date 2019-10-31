Fire breaks out at homeless camp off Wheeler Ave. in Olympia

The scene of Thursday’s fire at a homeless camp along Wheeler Avenue Southeast. Olympia Fire Department via Twitter

No injuries were reported following a fire at a homeless camp Thursday morning south of Wheeler Avenue Southeast, according to Olympia Fire Department.

The fire was reported near the 1400 block of Wheeler Avenue just before 6 a.m., according to county dispatch. Police closed off some roads in the area as crews worked to put out the fire estimated to be 50 feet by 50 feet in size, according to Kevin Bossard, assistant chief fire marshal.

The fire was out by 7 a.m. Bossard said the fire was an accident.

That area of Wheeler Avenue has unsanctioned camps. Ahead of freezing overnight temperatures this week, extra shelter beds opened in Olympia, though not enough for all the city’s homeless population.

