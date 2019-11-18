‘It’s not something you see every day,’ police say, as truck lands in tree along I-5

Both southbound lanes of Interstate 5 and one northbound lane were closed for about three hours Sunday evening south of Bellingham after a pickup truck was involved in a crash and ended up stuck in a tree in the median.

The three passengers in the pickup truck were injured, but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening, Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman told The Bellingham Herald. South Whatcom Fire Authority Chief Rod Topel said one of the truck passengers was taken to St. Joseph hospital with severe injuries.

“One of the passengers, a female, managed to get out of the truck, but the two other passengers, who I believe were men, were entrapped,” Axtman said. “Initial reports were their injuries were pretty severe — it was originally called ‘Code Red,’ which is urgent. Once they were extracted, their injuries weren’t as serious as was originally thought.”

The crash, which Axtman said is still under investigation, occurred at 7:27 p.m. in the northbound lanes at milepost 248, approximately midway between the Samish Way and Old Fairhaven Parkway exits.

Axtman said a Volkswagen passenger car lost control and hit the truck, though it’s not yet known what caused the Volkswagen to lose control.

The truck, which Axtman said was raised, went over the guardrail on the left and became wedged in trees above the southbound lanes of travel.

“It was one of the most challenging disentanglement and extrication exercises that I have seen in my fire service career,” said Topel — a 29-year veteran. “It was very challenging.”

Making it so difficult, Topel said, was the truck’s orientation in the trees and that its precarious perch an estimated 30 feet above the southbound lanes. The severity of the injuries of the two men inside also made the rescue by South Whatcom, Bellingham Fire Department and Whatcom County Fire District 7 crews difficult.

“Usually, it’s best for the patients if you don’t move the vehicle,” Topel said. “You want to stabilize it in place, is the plan, then move metal or whatever you have to do to remove the patient. The backup plan would have been to clear responders from the area so (the truck) can be brought to the ground. The way it was suspended made it difficult, but we managed to secure it and get the patients out.”

Topel said it took crews more than an hour to secure the truck.

Despite initial reports to the contrary, neither of the passengers in the Volkswagen were seriously injured, Axtman said.

The truck’s tenuous location forced the closure of the southbound lanes until 10:07 p.m., Axtman said.

“It was more precautionary than anything,” Axtman said. “Thankfully it wasn’t as bad as was originally thought. It’s not something you see every day.”