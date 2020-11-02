Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Washington state

2 men sentenced for laundering $750K from dating scam

The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky.

Two men have been sentenced and a third has been convicted in an online dating scheme where a Kentucky woman was scammed out of more than $750,000.

Kahad A. Wuupini of Auburn, Washington, was sentenced Friday to six years and seven months in federal prison, The Lexington Herald-Leader reported. Thomas D. Inkoom of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced to one year and seven months.

Both men were also ordered to pay restitution. They pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Court records said the two men led the woman to believe she was dating an Army sergeant named James Nehmer. They convinced her to send them money for an investment that didn't exist.

A third defendant, Baaki Abdul Majeed, 34, of Tacoma, Washington, was convicted last week of several counts related to wire fraud and money laundering. His sentencing is set for Jan. 29.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Washington state

Gunman in Tacoma mass shooting could one day be released

November 01, 2020 4:13 PM

Washington state

Gunman in Tacoma mass shooting could one day be released

November 01, 2020 4:05 PM

Washington state

Portland police declare riot after windows smashed

November 01, 2020 8:53 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service