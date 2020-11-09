Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Man crossing highway hit by 2 vehicles and killed

The Associated Press

FEDERAL WAY, Wash.

A 60-year-old man who was crossing Pacific Highway in Federal Way was struck by two vehicles and killed Sunday, police said.

Police were called at about 5:30 p.m. to Pacific Highway South, just north of South 312th Street for reports of a collision. Police said the first vehicle that struck the man caused him to fall on the ground. The driver stopped.

The second vehicle struck the man while he was on the ground and kept going, authorities said.

The man died at the scene.

Police said their initial investigation reveals that the victim was not in a crosswalk when he was struck. As for the vehicle that kept going, police said they have no information on it yet.

The collision remains under investigation.

