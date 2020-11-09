Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Washington state

Street racing: Portland police make arrests, tow cars

The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore.

Authorities say 14 people were arested and 16 cars were towed after street racers took over multiple streets in Portland, Oregon, Sunday night.

KOIN reports that some of those arrested were from California and Washington.

Portland police said more than 400 vehicles gathered for a speed racing event about 8 p.m.

Street racing has been an ongoing problem in Portland over the years and increasingly recently.

“Addressing these crimes has been challenging and resource intensive,” police said in a statement. “With additional resources available, PPB was able to be more effective in addressing the problem.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Washington state

Washington seeks a spike in new cases of coronavirus

November 08, 2020 8:06 AM

Washington state

Oregon reports nealry 1,000 virus cases, another new record

November 07, 2020 12:35 PM

Washington state

Black man killed near Vancouver appeared to shoot at police

November 07, 2020 7:11 AM

Washington state

Mayor proposes $5.6M plan to address trash in Seattle

November 07, 2020 6:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service