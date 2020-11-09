2 deputies hurt in suburban Seattle shooting that killed man

Two King County deputies were shot Monday in suburban Seattle in an exchange of gunfire with a man who died at the scene, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

Woodinville Fire and Rescue said on Twitter before 2 p.m. that the incident happened near an apartment complex, that medics had taken the deputies to hospitals and that one was in critical condition.

Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg later said a 55-year-old deputy was brought to the Seattle hospital and was listed in satisfactory condition.

The other deputy was taken to EvergreenHealth Medical Center in the suburb of Kirkland and a spokesperson said that deputy was in stable condition. The deputies have injuries that are serious but not life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputies responded to the apartment complex around 12:15 p.m. after reports of suspicious circumstances possibly involving a “prowling of vehicles,” sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer told The Seattle Times. He said the deputies saw a man walking outside the apartment complex with “some sort of case” slung over his shoulder.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The deputies tried to talk to the man who then pulled out a weapon and fired at deputies, Meyer said. The deputies returned fire, fatally shooting the man, Meyer said.

Woodinville is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of downtown Seattle.