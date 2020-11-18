Tacoma News Tribune Logo
U.S Rep. Dan Newhouse tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse is quarantining after discovering that he has COVID-19.

The Washington state Republican, who represents the Tri-Cities area, reported Wednesday afternoon on social media that he had tested positive.

“I began to feel a little run down yesterday, so I took a COVID-19 test,” he said. “Last night, the results came back positive for the virus. My symptoms remain mild, and I am following CDC guidelines.”

Newhouse, 65, is staying at home in his Washington, D.C., residence, where he is participating in scheduled meetings by phone or on line, according to his staff.

Because he is following Centers for Disease Control guidelines, he will be missing votes on the House floor.

He is at least the third member of Congress to announce a positive test result for COVID-19 this week.

Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., and Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., both said they were infected with the coronavirus on Monday.

