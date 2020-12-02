Wrong-way driver causes deadly, fiery crash in Pacific

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash that ended up involving seven vehicles along State Route 167 early Wednesday morning in Pacific, Washington, east of Tacoma.

Police received initial reports of a pickup truck heading south in the northbound lanes of SR-167 in Renton, according to Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol. The truck made it 12 miles until it collided with a motorcycle in Pacific just south of Ellington Road.

The pickup then struck a double dump truck and video from nearby traffic cameras showed flames shooting out of the vehicles.

Medics and police raced to the scene to find the wrong-way driver and the motorcycle rider dead at the scene, but the driver of the dump truck escaped without injury. The other vehicles involved struck debris and there were no other injuries, Johnson said.