Washington state

Seattle rents down 20% since start of COVID-19 pandemic

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

Rents in Seattle are continuing to decline month after month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

November data from ApartmentList, found that Seattle rents declined 5.6% month over month and are down nearly 20% since the start of the pandemic in March. For the past eight months straight, Seattle has seen its rents fall, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported.

Median rents in Seattle were $1,395 for a one-bedroom and $1,739 for a two-bedroom.

The only city that saw rents decrease more than Seattle since the start of the pandemic was San Francisco, where rents have declined about 25.4%.

Nationally, rents fell just about 0.5% month over month and are down about 1.3% year over year.

