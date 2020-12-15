Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Watch: Washington Gov. Inslee to announce climate policy proposals

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a press conference at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, to announce climate policy proposals as part of his 2021-23 proposed budget, according to a press release from his office.

He’ll be joined by Leonard Forsman, Chairman of the Suquamish Tribe; state Sens. Rebecca Saldaña, D-Seattle, and Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle; state Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Burien; Kent Hartwig, director of corporate affairs at Renewable Energy Group; and Mark Riker, executive secretary of Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council.

The press conference will be livestreamed via TVW.

Profile Image of Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler joined The Olympian in June 2019 as a county and courts reporter. She now covers Washington state government for The Olympian, The News Tribune, The Bellingham Herald, and Tri-City Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.
