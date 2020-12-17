Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Watch live: Washington state Gov. Inslee to roll out full budget proposal at 2:30 p.m.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a virtual news conference for Thursday, Dec. 17, where he’ll roll out his full 2021-23 budget proposal, including proposals related to COVID-19, according to an advisory from his office.

Planning to join the governor Thursday are: state Sens. Karen Keiser (D-Des Moines) and June Robinson (D-Everett); state Rep. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane); David Schumacher, director of the Office of Financial Management; and Dominique Morel, director of retail operations at REI.

The press conference will be livestreamed via TVW. You can watch it below when it starts:

Sara Gentzler
Sara Gentzler joined The Olympian in June 2019 as a county and courts reporter. She now covers Washington state government for The Olympian, The News Tribune, The Bellingham Herald, and Tri-City Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Creighton University.
