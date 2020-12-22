Man allegedly stole a vehicle, was later found hiding up a tree near Bellingham

A homeless man from Tacoma was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly stole a vehicle and was found hiding in a tree near Bellingham.

Brian John Quinata, 35, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 19, on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, attempting to elude a police vehicle, failure to stop and give information, hit and run unattended property and no valid operating license without an ID.

Around 4 a.m. on Dec. 19, Whatcom County sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop a vehicle in the 1300 block of Slater Road in Ferndale. The vehicle refused to stop and continued speeding, according to Deb Slater, a sheriff’s office spokesperson. Deputies stopped their pursuit a short time later, Slater said.

The vehicle was later found in the 4500 block of Wynn Road with its engine running and the driver side door open, but no one was found in the vehicle, Slater said. A Bellingham police K-9 unit and sheriff’s deputy searched the area for a suspect.

Around 5 a.m., Quinata was found about 40 feet off the ground in a tree, Slater said. He was arrested without incident and booked into jail.