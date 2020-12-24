Inslee extends eviction moratorium through March 31

Tenant advocates rally for an extention of the COVID-19 eviction moratorium on the steps of the Capitol in Olympia, Washington, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. toverman@theolympian.com

Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday extended his executive order banning most evictions until March 31. It was set to expire at the end of December.

This is the fifth time Gov. Inslee has extended the moratorium on evictions since he first announced one in March. No specific details were provided but a news release from the governor’s office said more information is forthcoming next week.

“I know this moratorium has been critical for many families and individuals as they cope with the impacts of this virus,” Inslee said in the news release. “People need certainty about whether the moratorium will be extended, and it is important that I provide that certainty today while we work out the final details of the moratorium.”

More than 181,000 households are behind on rent in Washington state, according to U.S. Census Pulse Household Survey data, and they would be at risk of eviction without the intervention.

Olympia, Seattle, and other cities have passed their own laws temporarily banning eviction for non-payment of rent. Olympia’s ban on eviction filings lasts as long as Washington’s state of emergency declaration, and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan recently extended her executive order banning evictions through March.

The federal ban on evictions enacted by the Centers for Disease Control is set to be extended by one month, through the end of January, as part of Congress’ new $900 billion stimulus package. Enforcement of the CDC’s eviction ban has been inconsistent, and loopholes in the order itself have allowed thousands of tenants to be evicted anyway.

The congressional stimulus bill also includes $25 billion in emergency rental assistance for states.