Hiker killed in fall at Bridal Veil Falls Trail

The Associated Press

INDEX, Wash.

Authorities say a hiker on a Snohomish County trail was killed after he apparently fell from a peak along the route.

The incident happened at about 2 p.m. Monday at Bridal Veil Falls Trail near the town of Index, KOMO-TV reported. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office sent its helicopter but medics who performed CPR couldn’t revive the 49-year-old man.

The man’s identity was not immediately disclosed.

The sheriff’s office said it was not immediately known how far the victim fell.

