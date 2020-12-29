Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Congress is helping states like Washington kill ‘murder hornets.’ Here’s how

WASHINGTON

States can now apply for more money to eradicate the infamous Asian giant hornets, known as “murder hornets.”

Congress passed a wide-ranging bill to continue funding the government and provide coronavirus aid last week, and President Donald Trump signed it on Sunday. In that bill, Congress included a provision to spend up to $4 million per year to get rid of the murder hornets.

Asian giant hornets were first reported in Whatcom County on Dec. 8, 2019, representing the first detection in Washington state and the U.S.

Researchers have only found a small number of nests since then, but they have become significant problems in other countries such as Japan. Murder hornet queens can grow up to two inches long, and the combination of their long stingers — capable of puncturing beekeeping suits — and venom are said to make for excruciating stings. They can sting multiple times, but typically only do so when they feel threatened.

But the real concern is the murder hornets’ devastation to honeybees. A few hornets can kill 30,000 honeybees and take out a hive within hours, and managed honeybees in the U.S. have no defense against them.

Scientists are hoping the U.S. can eradicate the limited numbers of murder hornets in the country before the population gets too large.

The new law requires the Secretary of the Interior to establish a grant program “to provide financial assistance to states for management, research, and public education activities necessary to eradicate the Asian giant hornet and restore bee populations damaged by the Asian giant hornet.”

The law provides $4 million in funding every year until 2025. States merely have to demonstrate the need to implement programs to eradicate the hornets in order to qualify for the money, making Washington state a prime candidate.

The federal money can cover up to 75% of the program’s cost.

People who believe they have seen an Asian giant hornet in Washington state, can report it at agr.wa.gov/hornets, which is preferred, and hornets@agr.wa.gov, or by calling 800-443-6684. Include a photo if you can get one.

Kate Irby
Kate Irby is based in Washington, D.C. and reports on issues important to McClatchy’s California newspapers, including the Sacramento Bee, Fresno Bee and Modesto Bee. She previously reported on breaking news in D.C., politics in Florida for the Bradenton Herald and politics in Ohio for the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
