Tri-Cities bar’s liquor license suspended. It violated state COVID restrictions

Koko’s Bartini in Kennewick has lost its state liquor license for six months after deciding too late to comply with a state mandate prohibiting indoor food and liquor service.

The restaurant and bar posted late Thursday morning that Thursday night would be its last day of indoor service until the state mandate was lifted. Indoor dining may again be allowed statewide starting Tuesday, Jan. 11, unless the mandate is extended.

But the Washington state Liquor and Cannabis Board on Tuesday voted to suspend Koko’s Bartini’s liquor license if it did not end indoor service by Wednesday afternoon.

The restaurant and bar continued indoor service Wednesday night, according to the state board.

And it planned to stay open New Year’s Eve until it ran out of food already prepared, Koko’s Bartini said on its Facebook page Thursday morning. The 180-day suspension is effective until June.

“The state Liquor and Cannabis Board issued an emergency liquor license suspension for Koko’s Bartini due to repeated public safety violations of state COVID-19 guidelines,” the liquor board said in a statement to media late Thursday afternoon.

The board received at least 143 complaints from the public alleging Koko’s was violating the state mandate to end indoor food and drink service from Nov. 18, when the new guidelines took effect, to Dec. 22.

The mandate, issued by Gov. Jay Inslee, was intended to help curb a surge in COVID-19 cases statewide and has twice been extended.

The business was given several verbal warnings, a written warning and a written notice of violation, but continued indoor service, the state board said.

The bar used advertising and social media to encourage customers to come to the restaurant and bar in what it called a “peaceful protest.”

It also posted photos of customers and employees not wearing face masks, the state board said.

“Licensees have the responsibility to control their conduct and the conduct of employees and patrons on their premises at all times,” the state board said.

Koko’s Bartini said on social media Thursday morning that it was ending indoor service from Jan. 1 to 11 at the request of its landlord. It planned to continue selling to-go orders.

The business said it was in danger of losing its lease if it remained open.

“Koko’s Bartini gave its best on the indoor dining situation,” it posted on social media Thursday morning.

“I want to give a special thank you to ALL our customers that came from afar and here locally that supported Koko’s Bartini in these trying times,” it posted.

But it said there is “a lot at stake here, including my relationship with the landlords. So please stand down.”

A day earlier Koko’s posted on Facebook that it would open as usual Wednesday night, despite the warning that its liquor license would be suspended.

Enforcement officers have “not yet proven that Koko’s Bartini is causing harm,” Koko’s posted on social media Wednesday afternoon, saying it would open later that day.

“It’s never going to stop folks! Had enough yet?” Koko’s Bartini posted in all capital letters on Wednesday.

The state board said it had evidence that the business opened for indoor service Wednesday night, hours after the deadline to end indoor service or have its liquor license suspended.