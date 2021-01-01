Seventh state prison inmate dies from COVID-19, Department of Corrections announces

A seventh state prison inmate has died from COVID-19, the state Department of Corrections announced Friday

The unidentified inmate, who was incarcerated at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, died Thursday at a local health care facility due to the virus, according to the state.

The death comes as the state prison system struggles to deal with a growing number of cases. Here is the data provided by DOC:

A 62-year-old correctional officer at a prison in Aberdeen died from COVID-19-related complications on Tuesday.