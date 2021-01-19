1 dead, 1 seriously injured in shooting in Tacoma

Authorities are investigating a deadly double shooting in Tacoma Monday night that left one man dead and another fighting for his life.

Police said a 20-year-old man came to a business on South Sprague Avenue in Tacoma just before 7:30 p.m. He said he was in a nearby car with another man when someone shot at him, KOMO-TV reported.

The Tacoma Police Department and emergency crews arrived to tend to the victim, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers found a 22-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.