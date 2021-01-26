Tacoma man among 2 killed in Lewis County crash Monday morning

A man and woman in their 20s were killed in a wreck in east Lewis County Monday morning, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The 21-year-old Randle woman and the 26-year-old Tacoma man both died at the scene. They were identified Tuesday morning as Sienna S. Toutai and Chad Albertson, according to the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.

They died from multiple blunt force injuries and the manner of death was accidental, according to the coroner.

About 8 a.m. Monday, the two were headed north on state Route 7, north of Morton, when troopers say they drove off the road. Their vehicle went into a ditch, then back across the highway and was hit by a southbound vehicle, according to the State Patrol.

Troopers say the cause of the crash was “exceeding reasonable safe speed.”

Information released by the State Patrol also shows they weren’t wearing their seat belts.

A 55-year-old Spanaway man was in the southbound vehicle. He, too, wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was injured, according to the State Patrol. He was taken to an area hospital.

Morton - SR7/MP 9 - 2 vehicle, head-on, double fatality crash has all lanes BLOCKED! No detour available. Please avoid area/delay travel. — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) January 25, 2021