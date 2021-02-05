The most popular Super Bowl snack in Washington? Here’s what people are Googling

When hosting a virtual Super Bowl party during COVID-19, we’ve got good news. You’re planning food just for one (household) and all your favorite menu items will be there (since you’re the one ordering them). Shown: Medium pepperoni pizza from Open Kitchen on West Morehead Street; five and five split wings of Garlic Parmesan and Orange Teriyaki from Chex Grill & Wings on Freedom Drive; and Noda Brewing Co.’s Hop Drop N’ Roll, Birdsong Brewing Co.’s Jalepeño Pale Ale, and Birdsong’s Lazy Bird Brown Ale. CharlotteFive

The Super Bowl is approaching, and Washingtonians are preparing their favorite football comfort foods.

They are looking up dishes to pair with game-day staples, including one snack food the state’s residents just can’t get enough of.

Seven-layer dip leads unique food searches in Washington ahead of the Super Bowl, according to data released Wednesday from Google Trends.

The snack topped the list after Google examined the foods that were “highly searched in each state relative to searches in the US overall,” a spokesperson told McClatchy News in an email.

“Seven layer dip” searches typically go up before the big game, according to Google. Its 2021 data show the food was a favorite in four states including Utah, Arizona and Louisiana.

This year, the top “uniquely searched” foods in several states included classic football fare, such as chicken wings, nachos and cheeseburger sliders, a map shows.

There were also some foods that raised eyebrows on social media. Twitter users were perplexed about jambalaya reigning supreme in Kentucky and chia seed coconut milk desserts topping the list in Wyoming.