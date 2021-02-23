Medical examiner IDs man Seattle police shot to death

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man who was in crisis and carrying a knife when Seattle police fatally shot him near the downtown waterfront last week.

Derek J. Hayden, 44, died Feb. 16 of multiple gunshot wounds, The Seattle Times reported. The medical examiner’s office said Monday his death was ruled a homicide.

A Port of Seattle police officer called city police around 9:20 p.m. saying a man with a knife had cut himself and appeared to be suicidal.

Perry Cooper, a spokesperson for the Port of Seattle Police Department, said Monday that Port officers used a less-lethal 40mm device that shoots foam-tipped projectiles on the man before Seattle police arrived, but it was not effective. He declined to give further information about what happened before Seattle police responded, citing the ongoing investigation.

When Seattle police arrived, they yelled at Hayden to stop walking while pointing a gun at him, officers’ body-camera footage showed. Hayden, who was still carrying the knife, continued coming toward the officers while urging them to kill him.

A few seconds later, body-camera video shows officers firing at Hayden. He died at the scene.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave while an investigation takes place.