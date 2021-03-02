Washington state

Teen fatally shot in Renton; suspect has not been caught

The Associated Press

RENTON, Wash.

A teenager was gunned down in Renton Monday night, leading authorities to search for a suspect who fled from the deadly shooting.

The Renton Police Department said a 17-year-old was shot and killed on North 4th Street just before 7:45 p.m. Emergency crews set up a perimeter and closed nearby roads for the homicide investigation, KOMO-TV reported.

Authorities are unclear what led up to the homicide. The suspect has not been caught, authorities said.

