Man seriously injured in North Seattle shooting

A 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a shooting in North Seattle early Tuesday, police said.

Seattle police received reports of gunfire around 5:30 a.m. on Midvale Avenue North, the Seattle Times reported. When officers arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

The man was transported to Harborview Medical Center. His condition was unclear as of Tuesday afternoon. Officers later found two vehicles and a nearby building were also damaged by gunfire, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

