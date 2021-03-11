State parks to reopen group campgrounds, reservations begin March 18

Along the Shady Lane Trail at Staircase Ranger Station in Olympic National Park. The Olympian

Outdoors enthusiasts will soon be able to gather around the campfire together.

As the state moves into phase two of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Roadmap to Recovery plan, group campgrounds will reopen in 52 state parks on March 22, the Washington state Parks and Recreation Commission announced on Thursday.

Those spots will likely fill up quick - reservations will open up at noon on March 18.

In addition, some interpretive centers and historic facilities will reopen at 25%, the commission said in a press release, including:

Ginkgo Petrified Forest State Park Interpretive Center

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center (Cape Disappointment State Park)

Olmstead Place Historical State Park historic buildings

Interested explorers can check individual park webpages for more information.