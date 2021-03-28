Washington state’s studded tire removal deadline is nearly here

A recent AAA test showed that a high-performance brand of tires that is warn will not outperform a new set of any type of tires in terms of safety and stopping distance. Tri-City Herald

Washington motorists have just a few more days to remove studded tires from their vehicles.

The Washington state Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reminds drivers that state law requires all studded tires to be removed by the end of the day Wednesday, March 31. Starting at midnight on Thursday, April 1, drivers with studded tires face a $136 fine.

Because winter weather doesn’t always abide by the state’s April 1 deadline, WSDOT crews will continue to monitor roads, passes and forecasts and work to quickly clear any late season snow or ice.

Travelers are advised to “know before you go” by checking road conditions before heading out and staying up-to-date on changes by using WSDOT’s social media and email alert tools or calling the 511 road conditions report.

Washington and Oregon share the same studded tire removal deadline. Other states may have later dates, but the Washington law applies to all drivers in the state, even visitors. No personal exemptions or waivers are issued.