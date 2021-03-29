Domino’s delivery driver kidnapped at gunpoint over the weekend, Olympia police say

Stock photo Getty Images

A 19-year-old Domino’s Pizza delivery driver was kidnapped at gunpoint over the weekend, according to Olympia police.

The two male suspects, 19 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree kidnapping and robbery, Lt. Paul Lower said.

About 12:45 a.m. Sunday, a patrol officer, headed west on State Avenue, saw a vehicle headed the wrong direction on the same street.

The officer stopped the vehicle and then became suspicious: the driver seemed overly polite, while the two men in the backseat sat rigidly and refused to make eye contact with the officer, Lower said.

The officer also noticed that there was a Domino’s Pizza case on the front seat and that one of the men in the backseat was wearing a Domino’s shirt. The officer called for backup. The second officer on scene noticed that one of the men’s hands were zip tied. A third officer was called to the scene, and then all three men in the vehicle were asked to get out of the car.

Once they got out and were separated, the Domino’s delivery driver alerted police to what had happened.

The driver had delivered a pizza in the 400 block of Devoe Street Northeast. The suspects answered the door and pointed a gun at him. The two suspects and the driver then got into the Domino’s delivery vehicle, only to crash it into a ditch a short distance away, Lower said.

They later switched vehicles, he said. Police also recovered a handgun from the vehicle that was stopped on State Avenue, Lower said.