Oregon man faces attempted murder charge in son’s shooting
A 72-year-old man faces charges including attempted murder for the alleged shooting of his son in a rural area of central Oregon.
The shooting occurred in a rural area near the town of Silverton, about 40 miles south of Portland, according to the Marion County sheriff's office..
Hospital officials notified police Friday night of a patient with multiple gunshot wounds that were not considered life-threatening, KOIN-TV reports.
Police went to a property near Silverton where they met the victim’s father, who surrendered peacefully. He was booked on second degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
A court appearance was scheduled for Monday at the Marion County court annex.
