Tri-Cities’ Tiffany Smiley to run for Senate, after advocating for her husband blinded in Iraq

Tiffany Smiley, who fought for the future of her husband after he was blinded by a suicide car bomber in Iraq, will run for U.S. Senate, she announced Wednesday.

The Senate seat held by Patty Murray, D-Wash., since 1993 is up for election in 2022.

Smiley, a Pasco native and current resident, put her career as a triage nurse on hold when Scotty Smiley, a West Point graduate, was injured in 2005.

She says she would bring what she has learned in her years of advocacy for him and for other veterans and their families to the Senate. She is running as a Republican.

“I not only helped my husband recover from his wounds, but I had to fight our own government to ensure he received the care he deserved and the future he earned,” she said.

While her husband was still in a coma in trauma care, she was asked to sign a document for his immediate discharge from the Army.

She refused and her husband became the first blind active-duty Army officer, with duties that included teaching at West Point and commanding the Warrior Transition Unit at West Point’s Keller Army Medical Center.

Her work to make sure that her husband’s recovery was not compromised by inefficient government bureaucracy expanded to ensure other veterans get the benefit and care they deserve, according to her campaign.

Caleb Heimlich, the chairman of the Washington state Republican Party, said Tiffany Smiley was instrumental in enacting changes at the Department of Veteran Affairs.

In 2017 she met with President Donald Trump to share her experience with the Veterans Affairs Administration. She has traveled the country speaking about veterans issues and on empowering women.

She has written several columns for the Tri-City Herald on her Christian faith.

She’s running for senator to counter the divisiveness, radical partisanship and gridlock in Washington, D.C., according to her campaign.

““Tiffany Smiley is a proven leader that has shown she will never stop fighting,” Heimlich said. “I am excited to have a candidate in this race that is not a career politician.”