Standoff with man suspected of killing California woman

This undated photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department shows 41-year-old James Mathew Dorsey from Washington State. Los Angeles County homicide investigators were searching Thursday, April 15, 2021, for Dorsey, the estranged husband of a woman who was fatally stabbed in her home in Santa Clarita, Calif. (Los Angeles County Sheriffs Dept. via AP) AP

A man suspected of driving from Washington state to California in order to kill his estranged wife was in a standoff with Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies Thursday night, authorities said.

James Dorsey, 41, was believed to have a knife and deputies with guns drawn were watching his disabled Chevy Malibu on the edge of an aqueduct in the Neenach area of northern L.A. County, according to a Sheriff's Department statement and news reports.

An armored sheriff's vehicle was at the scene and crisis negotiation team was called to make contact with the suspect “to bring this to a peaceful resolution," the Sheriff's Department statement said.

The woman, whose name was not released, was stabbed around 5 a.m. in a house in the city of Santa Clarita.

The woman made a “dying declaration” in which she identified the suspect as her estranged husband, sheriff’s Lt. Barry Hall told reporters outside the residence.

Dorsey was believed to have driven from Washington state on Wednesday, authorities said.

“He was not welcome at the house ... he probably forced his way through the door at the back," Hall said.

Three children in the house were not harmed.