Washington Amber Alert issued after Richland 13-year-old drives off with autistic brother

Emaleigh Paier and Liam Hogan left their Richland home on Farrell Lane on Tuesday night. Richland Police

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday morning after a Richland 13-year-old drove off Tuesday night with her young autistic brother and they have yet to be found.

Emaleigh Paier, 13, took her parents’ SUV from the 1400 block of Farrell Lane with her 7-year-old brother Liam Hogan at 8:40 p.m., according to Richland police.

Both children are missing and considered endangered, police said. At first, they sent out an Endangered Missing Person Advisory about 12:30 p.m. and then it became an Amber Alert about 9:30 a.m.

The silver Chevy Equinox they left in has Washington license plates, license plate number BWM7177.

Emaleigh Paier, pronounced Emily, is 5-foot, 140 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing knee-high, black leather boots. She has teal highlights in her hair.

Liam Hogan is 3-foot-10, 70 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He may not be wearing shoes.

Anyone who sees them or has information is asked to call 911.