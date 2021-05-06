UPDATE: School shooting injures three people in East Idaho; one student in custody

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three people were injured in an “active shooter” incident at an Idaho middle school Thursday morning.

The suspect has been “apprehended,” according to the school district.

Two students and one adult sustained “non-life-threatening injuries” in the incident at Rigby Middle School, according to an email to news outlets sent by Monica Pauley. Pauley is the executive assistant and board clerk for the Jefferson School District.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told East Idaho News that three people were being transported by ambulance to the hospital from the school.

The injured were identified as two students and one adult custodian, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson told East Idaho News. One male student is in custody, Anderson said.

“Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School,” Jefferson School District Superintendent Chad Martin said, according to TV station KIFI. “What we know so far is the shooter has been apprehended. There is no further threat to the students.”

The uninjured students were evacuated from the middle school to Rigby High for parent pickup and busing.

“I am praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today’s tragic events,” Idaho Gov. Brad Little tweeted. “Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident. I am staying updated on the situation.”

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.