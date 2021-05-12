Man dies in Spanaway after shooting at deputy who fired back

A man died in Spanaway Wednesday after shooting at a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy who fired back at him, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Department said a deputy interacted with the man at 4:48 p.m. and one minute later the deputy told dispatchers shots had been fired, The Olympian reported.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Darren Moss said the person was inside a van and shot at the deputy, who returned fire. A SWAT team was called and found the person dead inside the van, which was stopped outside an apartment complex. Moss says the deputy was not injured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team, made up of several local law enforcement agencies, is investigating.