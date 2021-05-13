Man shot near Silver Lake after becoming aggressive

A man walking his dog near Silver Lake in Everett was fatally shot by a bystander after acting aggressively toward other people on the sidewalk, according to police.

The man who was shot had been walking his dog on the sidewalk around Silver Lake around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday when, with no apparent provocation, he started “yelling and became aggressive towards people walking on the sidewalk around Silver Lake,” including a grandmother and her young granddaughter, police said in a statement released Wednesday.

Several men attempted to intervene, but the dog-walker responded by pepper-spraying and striking them with a metal baton, the Seattle Times reported. One of the men who tried to intervene was armed with a pistol, and shot the dog-walker twice, police spokesman Aaron Snell said.

Snell said he didn’t know if the man had a permit for the weapon. The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died, police said.

The shooter willingly submitted to an interview with detectives, police said, as did numerous witnesses. Everett Animal Control assumed custody of the dog.

The shooting victim’s identity, as well as cause and manner of death, will be released by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.