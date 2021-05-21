Man found dead inside van shot himself, not at deputy

The Medical Examiner’s Office says a man found dead inside a van last week after a Pierce County sheriff’s deputy fired at him in Spanaway killed himself.

The 52-year-old died of a rifle wound to the head, The News Tribune reported.

The News Tribune and The Associated Press generally do not identify victims of suicide.

Deputies were called to an intersection outside an apartment complex about 4:45 p.m. on May 12 to check on a suspicious person parked in the area.

Within a minute of arriving, the deputy told dispatchers shots had been fired. The sheriff’s office said the man fired a gun as the deputy approached and the deputy returned fire, believing he was being shot at.

A SWAT team responded and found the man dead inside the van, the sheriff's office said.