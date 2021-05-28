Penalties issued against Connell High over racist incident

The South Central Athletic Conference in Washington state has issued penalties after a racist incident during a high school basketball game between the Connell girl’s team and visiting Zillah.

During the recent game Connell fans were seen and heard making monkey sounds and gestures at Black players from Zillah High School.

KEPR-TV says the conference on Thursday imposed the following sanctions against Connell High School, which is located north of Pasco:

—The Connell boys and girls basketball teams will end their seasons on June 5, and neither team will be allowed to play in the post-season.

—The SCAC League Championship Wrestling event that was to be held at Connell has been moved and will now take place in Wapato.

—Connell fans, parents and students will no longer be allowed at any SCAC athletic event starting May 26. This ban will last until June 12.

“The SCAC encourages and promotes good sportsmanship by student-athletes, coaches, parents and spectators," the league said in a news release. "We strive to create a competitive, yet positive, atmosphere where everyone feels welcome.”