Man rescued after falling from kayak in Puget Sound

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

Seattle harbor units rescued a 31-year-old man after he fell out of his kayak and was in the Puget Sound for at least an hour.

Seattle Police say a harbor unit spotted an empty kayak around 3:30 p.m. Saturday off the shore of Alki Beach. When they got closer, they realized a man was clinging to the side, KOMO-TV reported.

He was wearing a life jacket but had been in the water for at least an hour and was near exhaustion.

The man was brought ashore and taken to the hospital.

