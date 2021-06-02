Wildfire in Columbia River Gorge prompts evacuations

A wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge near The Dalles, Oregon, prompted Level 3 evacuations Wednesday afternoon and closed local highways.

KOIN reports Level 3 “GO” evacuations were issued around 2 p.m. for Pine Wood Mobile Manor, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and The Dalles Country Club.

Oregon State Police said Interstate 84 was briefly closed five miles west of The Dalles from mileposts 87 to 64 near Hood River due to fire and smoke.

Authorities say power lines were down in the area. Power had to be cut near Rowena so that utility workers could repair downed lines. Northern Wasco County PUD said this would leave about 320 customers without power. An estimated time of repair wasn’t immediately available.

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue said crews were at the scene battling the blaze.