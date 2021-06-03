Washington state

Need a summer job? McDonald’s hiring more than 4,000 in Washington state

McDonald’s announced June 2 that it’s hiring more than 4,000 workers for its restaurants in Washington state this summer.
McDonald’s announced June 2 that it’s hiring more than 4,000 workers for its restaurants in Washington state this summer. Jeff Chiu AP

McDonald’s wants to hire more than 4,000 workers in Washington state this summer as the economy reopens and more customers return to its dining rooms, the company announced.

Gov. Jay Inslee has said the state economy will fully reopen on June 30.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text, according to a news release.

McDonald’s restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers, according to the company. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training.

—Rolf Boone

  Comments  

Business

Seattle company to investigate sexual misconduct complaints

June 03, 2021 5:11 AM

Washington state

Wildfire in Columbia River Gorge prompts evacuations

June 03, 2021 5:11 AM

Business

Family: Black students in Washington upset by school project

June 03, 2021 5:11 AM

Washington state

Judge who made racist comments on hot mic intends to retire

June 03, 2021 5:11 AM

Business

Advocates hopeful climate bill can pass Oregon Legislature

June 03, 2021 5:11 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service