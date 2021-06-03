Need a summer job? McDonald’s hiring more than 4,000 in Washington state

McDonald’s announced June 2 that it’s hiring more than 4,000 workers for its restaurants in Washington state this summer. AP

McDonald’s wants to hire more than 4,000 workers in Washington state this summer as the economy reopens and more customers return to its dining rooms, the company announced.

Gov. Jay Inslee has said the state economy will fully reopen on June 30.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text, according to a news release.

McDonald’s restaurants have implemented more than 50 COVID-19 safety procedures to protect crew and customers, according to the company. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points and masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures and training.

—Rolf Boone