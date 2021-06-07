Washington state

Fish for free in Washington state. No Discover Pass required at parks the same days

By Tri-City Herald staff

You can fish for free this weekend, June 12-13, in Washington state and also visit state parks without a Discover Pass.

No fishing license is required Saturday and Sunday, making it a chance for people to try fishing if they haven’t before or take friends who are new to the pastime.

Although anglers won’t need a license, they still need to follow fishing rules, including size limits, bag limits and catch record card requirements.

For the latest fishing regulations by individual lakes, rivers and streams, get the free “Fish Washington” app. Fishing regulations also are posted at wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations.

Parking will be free the same two days at Washington state parks, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife wildlife and water access areas and recreational lands managed by the Department of Natural Resources.

Although no Discover Pass is needed for day use, charges for overnight stays still apply.

You can visit state parks and other recreation land again without a Discover Pass on Saturday, June 19. No Discover Pass will be required to mark Juneteenth.

