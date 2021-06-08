Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots person after chase

Authorities say a Clackamas County, Oregon, sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a person after a vehicle pursuit and short foot chase.

KOIN reports that the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a person led a deputy — who is assigned to the City of Happy Valley — on a vehicle pursuit shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday. The chase ended and the suspect exited the car.

After getting out, the suspect fled foot — but the deputy fired his gun and struck the person. Authorities did not clarify if the person had fired any shots.

Deputies reportedly recovered a handgun near the person. They also say the person had been driving a stolen car.

An investigation is continuing. Authorities haven't released the names of the person killed or the deputy.