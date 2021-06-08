Washington state
WA Army National Guard training center taking shape in Richland
Construction workers prepare to move a specialized bricklaying scaffolding system at the new $15.3 million Washington Army National Guard Readiness Center in Richland.
Fowler Construction of Richland recently started the work on the 40,000-square-foot center in the Horn Rapids Industrial Park.
The center will be the headquarters for a Stryker company in the National Guard’s 81st Brigade Combat Team. They will use the facility on 40-acres to train on responding to natural disasters and other civil responses.
Each month 150 soldiers will drill on weekends plus two more weeks during the summer.
