WA Army National Guard training center taking shape in Richland

Construction workers prepare to move a specialized bricklaying scaffolding system at the new $15.3 million Washington Army National Guard Readiness Center in Richland.

Fowler Construction of Richland recently started the work on the 40,000-square-foot center in the Horn Rapids Industrial Park.

Fowler Construction of Richland designed and is constructing a new readiness center in Horn Rapids Industrial Park. Courtesy Washington Army National Guard

The center will be the headquarters for a Stryker company in the National Guard’s 81st Brigade Combat Team. They will use the facility on 40-acres to train on responding to natural disasters and other civil responses.

Each month 150 soldiers will drill on weekends plus two more weeks during the summer.

The Washington Military Department is building a $15.3 million Readiness Center at Horn Rapids Industrial Park in Richland.
