Western WA driver dies after power boat flips at Tri-Cities regatta

Hydroplanes take off during the Richland Regatta races in 2019. A racer died after being thrown from his boat in the 2021 races in Richland. Tri-City Herald

A driver in the Richland Regatta died Friday evening after he was tossed into the Columbia River when his hydroplane flipped.

Matt Mattson was identified by Benton County sheriff’s deputies as the boat driver who died. He is from Poulsbo.

The Richland Regatta and American Power Boat Association’s Western Divisional is a three-day event through Sunday held at Howard Amon Park in Richland. It is organized by Northwest Powerboat Association.

Mattson drove “Good Vibrations,” an SE-400 boat.

He was thrown from his boat’s open cockpit as it flipped while going about 90 mph, NBC Right Now reported.

He was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where he was pronounced dead.

Friday was the first day of races. The event was paused for the last half-hour or so of the day after Mattson’s accident on the river.