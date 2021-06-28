2 die in King County lakes as heat wave grips region

Two people died Sunday at King County lakes as sweltering residents flocked to beaches in search of a respite from a record heat wave.

One man died after being pulled from Lake Washington in Kirkland on Sunday morning, according to fire officials. A second man drowned at Angle Lake in SeaTac, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

At around 11:30 a.m., firefighters were called to O.O. Denny Park after a passerby noticed a man in the water who appeared to be struggling, Kirkland Fire Department battalion chief Greg Picinich said.

The man was pulled from the water, the Seattle Times reported. Fire department personnel who arrived tried to resuscitate him for about 30 minutes but were unsuccessful, Picinich said.

His identity was not immediately released.

After 3 p.m. Sunday, a man in his 40s died at Angle Lake in SeaTac after King County sheriff’s deputies tried unsuccessfully to revive him, said sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Tim Meyer.

Every summer, people die in local lakes and rivers as temperatures rise. The deceptively cold waters can shock even experienced swimmers and lead to drownings, especially for those not wearing life jackets.

As of last week, King County officials had counted 12 drownings for the year, according to preliminary figures.