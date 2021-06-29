1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Seattle’s Alki Beach

Seattle police are investigating an overnight shooting at Alki Beach that left one man dead and injured three others.

Police received reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Alki Avenue Southwest just before midnight Monday, KOMO-TV reported.

When officers arrived, they found a citizen performing CPR on a man who had been shot. Police took over and attempted life-saving measures before declaring the man dead at the scene.

Three others were injured in the shooting. A man and woman were transported to the hospital in stable condition. Another man went to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Witnesses told police two groups were seen arguing prior to the shooting.