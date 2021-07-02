1 dead, 1 hurt after becoming trapped under light rail train

One person died and another was critically injured Friday evening after they became trapped underneath a Seattle light rail train Friday evening, the Seattle Fire Department said.

At about 6:40 p.m. Friday, two people were being extricated from under the train near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South and South Alaska Street in the Columbia City neighborhood, fire officials said on Twitter.

Shortly before 7 p.m. fire officials said the people were quickly freed but that one person had died and the other was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

No further information was immediately released.