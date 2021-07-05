State Patrol: Man arrested for throwing rocks on I-5

The Washington State Patrol says a man has been arrested in connection with at least four incidents in which concrete rocks were hurled at passing vehicles traveling in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 during the overnight hours.

KOMO reports the man was being held at the King County Jail, where he is facing charges of second-degree assault and second-degree malicious mischief.

According to the patrol, troopers were called to I-5 southbound near Federal Way, Washington,shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

When the trooper arrived, he saw a man walking southbound on the other side of the concrete barrier. The trooper saw several chunks of concrete nearby that appeared to have been broken off from the barrier, the patrol said.

There were at least four victims who told patrol troopers that their vehicles had been struck by chunks of concrete while they were driving on I-5.

One of the drivers suffered minor injuries when a rock slammed through his window before hitting him on the shoulder.

The patrol said they could not connect the man who was arrested to the other incidents of motorists being targeted by rocks and other debris that have been reported in the downtown Seattle area. In those incidents, several drivers have been targeted and some motorists have been injured.