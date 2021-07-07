Federal Way officer shoots man who was breaking windows

A Federal Way police officer shot a man who authorities say was yelling and breaking windows outside the Eastwind Motel on Tuesday morning.

The man was in critical condition Tuesday night in the intensive care unit at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, according to hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance on Pacific Highway South just after 11 a.m., Federal Way police said in a statement. Callers said a man was “breaking windows and challenging people to fight,” the Seattle Times reported.

The man fled before officers arrived, police said.

Less than an hour later, callers said the man had returned and was armed with a knife. Police said he came at the officer and motel manager and had grabbed the manager when the officer fired his gun, police said.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard department policy. The Valley Independent Investigation Team has taken over the independent investigation, while the Federal Way Police Department will conduct a separate, internal review of what led to the shooting.